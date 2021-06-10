New COVID-19 vaccine campaign kicks off in Killeen, heads to Mexia on Thursday

These events were created to encourage families to get vaccinated.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services launched its statewide vaccine campaign on Wednesday in Killeen.

The event was from 3-7 p.m. at the Walmart on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. They had activities, such as an arcade-style basketball game and wheel spin. DSHS is set to host 20 outdoor pop-up events at Walmart locations around Texas this Fall.

Robert Santiago, an outreach manager with DSHS, said these events were created to encourage families to get vaccinated.

"There is this political push and pull and that really shouldn't have anything to do with it," Santiago said, "speak with your doctor, speak with your pediatrician and it's my hope that you ultimately choose to get the shot."

The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event at the Walmart parking lot at 1406 E Milam Street in Mexia on Thursday.