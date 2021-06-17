COVID-19 vaccine clinic to offer free shots to ages 12+ in Waco

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 25, anyone can go to the University High School Gym, 3201 S. New Rd., and get a free shot of Pfizer. Walk-ins are welcome.

WACO, Texas — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held next Friday, June 25, for anyone ages 12 and up.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., anyone can go to the University High School Gym, 3201 S. New Rd., and get a free shot of Pfizer. Walk-ins are welcome.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or consulting adult.

The clinic is being hosted by The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway Independent School District and Waco Independent School District.

You can register here.