Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Central Texas

The state of Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Locally, there is a limited supply and there are only certain vaccine provider locations in Bell and McLennan counties by appointment only.

Currently distribution is being done in phases. Due to the limited supply, Phase 1 is divided into 1A and 1B.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers, first responders, residents of a long-term facility or another direct care staff person.

Phase 1B includes members of a prioritized health population such as anyone one 65 years and older and people 16 years of age and older who have a chronic medical condition.

Where are the vaccines?

The Texas Department of State Health Services manages the distribution to local public health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics, which can all be found on their website searching by location.

What about nursing homes?

They have separate arrangements with vaccine providers. The CDC partnered with CVS and Walgreens to offer on-site vaccinations.

Who's getting the vaccine next and when?

According to the Texas DSHS, the expert vaccine allocation panel is considering what criteria could be used for later stages of vaccine distribution.

The best estimate of when the vaccine will be available for the geenral public is spring 2021. However, that may change depending on production and how quickly other vaccines become available.

For now, health officials urge people to be patient and remember the 3 W's.

Wear your mask

Wash your hands

Watch your distance

Texas Department of State Health Services Covid-19 Vaccine Information, click here.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations, click here.