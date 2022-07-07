Cowboys 4 Heroes hosting event for combat veterans in Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — DoD ID card holders are encouraged to come enjoy the food and activities being put on this weekend on Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phantom Warrior Center.
Coinciding with this event will be a Togetherness day with additional activities and entertainment. This will be hosted by the Fort Hood Chapel Communities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel parking lot.
Cowboys 4 Heroes has helped countless veterans, who have sustained combat related injuries, reacclimate to their civilian lives.
Since 2010, they have helped raise $270,000 for FFA and 4H youth. In addition to this large sum of money, they have provided over 750,000 meals for veterans and their families.
If you would like to learn information about the event or to volunteer, click here.