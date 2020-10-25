Cowboys 4 Heroes partners with Fort Hood to feed soldiers

More than a thousand soldiers and family members got out of the house for a free meal with a Wild West twist Saturday morning.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Cars poured into a parking lot off Old Warrior Way on Fort Hood Saturday morning with the promise of a little time with the rest of the community and a lot of free Bar-B-Q.

By 1 p.m., more than a thousand meals had been served. It was the first time nonprofit Cowboys 4 Heroes had been able to serve soldiers on the post. It won't be the last.

"One thing that makes everybody happy is getting free food," Cowboys 4 Heroes founder," Charles Norris said. "Nothings better than something grilled, something that comes to you in a different way, and eating with someone and breaking bread just builds a different time of fellowship."

Fort Hood partnered with Cowboys 4 Heroes as well as the Prasek’s Family Smokehouse and the Gary Sinise Foundation to make sure there was enough food for all the soldiers that came out. Around 250 volunteers took part. The event produced 5,000 pounds of sausage, 2,500 pounds of beef patties, and 5,000 hot dogs.

The Cowboys 4 Heroes nonprofit has worked for more than a decade to provide logistic nutritional support to program partners and help soldiers transition to civilian life. It embraces and old-fashioned western feel and uses chuck wagons - a type of mobile kitchen on a covered wagon used by settlers or cowboys - to provide Bar-B-Q meals for soldiers. Norris said the nonprofit has provided meals in similar events for 11 years, but it takes on a special purpose this year as the event provides a thank you to troops that have been cooped up by COVID-19.

"I can only imagine what families have had to put up with," Norris said. "With their sacrifice of time, soldiers being out of town, not being about to come back when they are supposed to...It means even more to us."

One family said they had been looking forward to the event since they first heard of it and were excited to bring the kids out to see the old west scene.

"They got really excited. They had never seen an old coffee maker," mother Belinda Vargas said, "They were like 'That makes coffee?' I was like 'Yeah!'"

Vargas said the event was much needed in the local military community.

"This is awesome and amazing to get out and see other people and see all this happening," Vargas said. "Ever since COVID happened they shut off everything and people have been stuck at home."

Cowboys 4 Heroes would normally have welcome home event for soldiers returning from downrange with a carnival or concert, but had to find another way to do the event this year. The organization looks forward to building on the partnership with Fort Hood next year as well.