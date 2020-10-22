Cowboys 4 Heroes to honor Fort Hood troops with free meals

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood families, veterans and retirees are set to be honored this Saturday with the help of nonprofit organization Cowboys 4 Heroes, Prasek's Family Smokehouse and the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Those currently serving at Fort Hood, including soldiers and their families, along with veterans and retirees can get a free meal from the three sponsors.
The meal can be picked up by any DOD identification card holder in a drive-thru pickup line Oct. 24 starting at 11 a.m. in the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot. The meal will include hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage on a stick.
Cowboys 4 Heroes will have chuck wagons set up "symbolizing the long standing effort of Texans supporting our military, veterans and their families at Fort Hood," according to a press release from Fort Hood.