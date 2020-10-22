Cowboys 4 Heroes to honor Fort Hood troops with free meals

Fort Hood soldiers, their families, veterans and retirees will be able to get a free boxed meal Oct. 24 starting at 11 a.m.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood families, veterans and retirees are set to be honored this Saturday with the help of nonprofit organization Cowboys 4 Heroes, Prasek's Family Smokehouse and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Those currently serving at Fort Hood, including soldiers and their families, along with veterans and retirees can get a free meal from the three sponsors.

The meal can be picked up by any DOD identification card holder in a drive-thru pickup line Oct. 24 starting at 11 a.m. in the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange parking lot. The meal will include hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage on a stick.