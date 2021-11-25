Cowboys will be without two coaches Thursday due to COVID-19 protocol

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko will assume offensive line coach Joe Philbin's role.

The Dallas Cowboys announced the team will be without two of their coaches for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of COVID-19.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning Coach Kendall Smith will not be at the game due to the COVID protocol. The team did not clarify if this was due to positive test results.

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko will assume Philbin's role.

The Cowboys will also be without wide receiver Amari Cooper because of a recent positive COVID-19 test and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb due to a concussion he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The NFC East-leading Cowboys are expecting the return of left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed the last three games because of an ankle injury.