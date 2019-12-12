WACO, Texas — The holiday classic, The Nutcracker, is coming to Waco on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. according to the Waco Symphony Orchestra.

The organization called the performance a "perfect way for family and friends to celebrate the holiday season together."

But the Waco Symphony Orchestra also issued a warning Thursday to make sure no one misses out on the fun because of fake tickets.

"BEWARE! We have been notified that people are attempting to scalp tickets to 'The Nutcracker,'" the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

The group said the only authorized tickets are through the Waco Symphony Orchestra.

"Do not fall victim to unauthorized re-sellers who may be selling nonexistent tickets," the organization said.

