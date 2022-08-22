Crash causes power outage in Temple

It's unclear when power will be restored in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave.

Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene.

The crash did take out power in the west side of town. It's unclear when residents will have power repaired.

A representative from Temple Police said they will update the public when power is restored.