Crash off I-35 in Lorena leaves one dead, four injured

According to Texas DPS, a driver suffered a medical episode which caused the crash.

LORENA, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that 65-year-old Virgilio Sibayan died after the driver of the car they were in suffered a medical episode and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado on I-35 in Lorena on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to DPS, around 6:30 p.m. the driver of a GMC Yukon experienced a medical episode, causing them to lose control of the car around mile marker 325. The Yukon went onto the service road and hit the Silverado before flipping over, DPS says.

Authorities say Sibayan was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the driver and three other passengers of the Yukon were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DPS, during the investigation it was revealed that seatbelts were not worn by the passengers, which led to some of them being ejected.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

