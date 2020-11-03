Crash shuts down Highway 31 in Axtell

AXTELL, Texas — Highway 31 is shut down in Axtell after an accident that involved a tanker truck. Pictures from the scene show the tanker flipped over on the side of the highway. The accident happened near Heritage Parkway some time this morning. Emergency crews are on scene.

It's not clear what caused the accident, or if any other vehicles were involved. Anyone driving in the area should expect delays. It's not clear when the highway will reopen.

Maria Aguilera

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more information.