DPS working multiple crashes along I-20

TxDOT is also urging people to stay off I-20. The road between Odessa and Pecos is “virtually impassable” due to near blizzard-like conditions.

MIDLAND, Texas — DPS troopers are working multiple crashes along Interstate 20 as a band of snow moves through the region.

Below are the current crashes troopers are on scene at:

Interstate 20 mile marker 60 – eastbound side – 6 car pile-up with a major crash (Ward County) near Pyote, TX

Interstate 20 mile marker 83 – westbound side – 25 car pile-up (Ward County) traffic is being diverted at exit 82

Interstate 20 mile marker 86 – eastbound side – 15 car pile-up (Ward county)

Interstate 20 mile marker 140 – westbound side – 2 truck tractors jackknifed blocking the road (Midland County)

"Conditions are extremely poor in most places. Again, please do not try to travel. Message boards being upgraded to indicate blizzard conditions," TxDOT wrote in a news update Sunday afternoon.