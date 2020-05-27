WACO, Texas — Creative Waco has raised $12,000 to aid local artists in the community. So far, 15 people have applied and they have just started awarding the first few grants.



Tashita Bibles opened her business, Artist-N-U in the Elm Avenue District just one month before the coronavirus pandemic forced her to temporarily close. Still, she said she has not lost faith.



"Each step of the way I just pray,” Bibles said. “I stop and I pray and stand and wait until He guides me to the next step and He has not lead me wrong."



Creative Waco is an organization that supports the local arts community. Executive director, Fioan Bond, said they created a "Make it in Waco" website to help artists, performers, and arts-based businesses.

“We know that the arts has a major impact on everything, from economic development to educational outcome, even to reduction in crime in communities that invest purposefully in the arts,” Bond said.



Kennedy Sam, director of marketing said that they decided 15% of the profits from “Make it in Waco” should go to a fund they started, called "Make it Through Corona"

"We sat down and were like how can we serve our creative community and make sure that they are able to survive this time,” Sam said.



Those funds are helping people like Bibles, who was the first person to receive a mini grant of $500.



"It is very touching, very touching,” Bibles said. “My heart is warm, words cannot express how ecstatic I am for them blessing me with this gift."



Bibles said she didn't think she'd have to ask for help, but she's glad that she did and is thankful for the support.



"I want us to be around to make an impact in the community and spread the love of art,” Bibles said. “Art heals. Art healed me."



Creative Waco is still accepting applications as well as donations. They are hoping to meet their $25,000 goal by June 1.



