Creative Waco offers local artists the opportunity to become vaccine ambassadors

WACO, Texas — In effort to encourage more Central Texans to get vaccinated a Waco non-profit organization is calling on local artists for help.

Fiona Bond and Kennedy Sam put in a lot of work at Creative Waco. They are looking to give local artists the opportunity to become vaccine ambassadors in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

“Having events like this is a great way to engage in the community and educate them on why it is important so we can move forward and get past the COVID pandemic,” said Sam.

The Texas Commission on the Arts has granted funds to Creative Waco to provide mini-grants supporting art ideas and programs that promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the community. The mini-grant opportunity is open to various artforms from visual art, theater, to music performances and more.

"Because these events are outdoors, they can be socially distanced,” said Bond. "They can be masked if they choose. Because it's outdoors it is safer anyway. It is a really great opportunity."

In 2020, Creative Waco partnered with local business and organizations to create Waco safe murals around town to raise awareness for public health measures.

"The more we can protect people, the more we can get back to normality, the more opportunities there are for people to experience these really rich live experiences that brings us all together to make us better people,” said Bond.

The deadline to apply is by the end of August. Interested parties can reach out on Facebook and Instagram or send an email to info@creativewaco.org

Upcoming events featuring the mobile vaccine unit include:

Aug. 13 - Prescription & Friends "Rap Rehearsal" 6-8 p.m., 7th & Austin

Aug. 16 - Open Mic Night, 7th & Austin

Aug. 19 - Pop-up gospel concert featuring the Waco Community Choir, 7th & Austin