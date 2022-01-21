Creative Waco seeking artwork for Waco Regional Airport

Calling all artists! The sought after artwork should range from interactive murals to sculpture(s), all representing Waco's mammoth site.

Calling all artists! The City of Waco and Creative Waco are asking for four new artwork that will be displayed at the Waco Regional Airport.

The sought after artwork should range from interactive murals to sculpture(s), all representing Waco's mammoth site.

Creative Waco is accepting proposals for three pieces until Feb. 15, which you can apply here.

The organization said the three open projects are:

Ceiling Mounted Sculpture | Escultura Montada en el Techo

Wall-Mounted Relief Sculpture | Escultura en Relieve Montada en la Pared

Waco Backdrop

The community is also encouraged to participate in the fourth art piece by submitting the phrase "Welcome to Waco" in their cultural language of origin, a news release said. A local designer will then be commissioned at a later date to incorporate the phrase into artwork that will cover the corridor linking the arrival lounge to the main concourse.