KILLEEN – Fire crews battled a fire at Stix Pool Hall in the East Lake Shopping Center early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue after smoke was spotted coming from the building.

Stix Pool Hall’s building had significant damage and the front windows were broken out.

The fire is out and fire crews are searching surrounding buildings to see if any other businesses were affected.

