HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Crews were searching for a possible drowning victim at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights Saturday evening, according to T.J. Cruz, the Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Cruz said officials with BCSO and the Harker Heights Police Department along with the game warden were at the scene.

The possible victim is a male but was not identified by name.

This is a developing story that will be updated with details as they become available.