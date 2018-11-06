Firefighters spent hours putting out a grass fire Sunday afternoon on Matthews Street near Highway 77 in Bellmead.

Officials said crews were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. for a small grass fire. First responders found less than an acre was on fire at the scene and they were able to put it out.

However, tires in the area caught fire and crews came back to the area around 1:45 p.m. to a much larger fire to find all of the tires were on fire.

Waco, Lacy Lakeview, and Elm Mott Fire Departments assisted Bellmead with putting out the fire.



It took four hours for the departments to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

