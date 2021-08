Though these will be tests, drivers are still asked to continue observing these traffic signals, obey the laws and be alert as if it school was in session.

KILLEEN, Texas — Ahead of the first day of school in Killeen, crews will be testing out school zone warning lights throughout the city on Friday, Aug. 13.

Motorists can expect to see the lights flashing in school zones, according to the City of Killeen.

Though these will be tests, drivers are still asked to continue observing these traffic signals, obey the laws and be alert, the city said.