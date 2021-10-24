Critically injured driver cut out of vehicle after car wreck

The Chilton Volunteer Fire Department and Golinda Volunteer Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the driver out of the vehicle, according to officials.

CHILTON, Texas — A man was left critically injured after a car wreck early Sunday morning, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The incident, which occurred on HWY 77 north of HWY 7, is being investigated by the Texas DPS and Falls County Sheriff's Office as a single vehicle rollover, per the news release.

The Chilton Volunteer Fire Department and Golinda Volunteer Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the driver out of the vehicle, according to officials.

Officials say they had to use life saving measures while awaiting American Medical Response (AMR).

The critically injured driver was transported by AMR ambulance to the hospital, according to sheriff's office.