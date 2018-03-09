TEMPLE, Texas — A heated senate race is taking place in Texas.

Early voting begins in seven weeks and signs in support of both democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke and republican incumbent Ted Cruz are beginning to dot the Central Texas horizon.

With the surge in energy in this race, we wanted to know what the final push will look like for both parties heading into the election.

Signs for O’Rourke continue to pop up in the Bell County area, and the local Republican Party says it has never received as many calls for items as it has recently for Ted Cruz.

In a Temple neighborhood signs for both Cruz and O’Rourke were lining the street.

As the opening of the polls nears, both parties are actively looking for volunteers to take to the streets not only to explain their candidates and build enthusiasm, but to register people to vote.

Those efforts are expected to continue as we go through September.

