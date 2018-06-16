Ryan Lee calls his mechanic business "Bearded Wonder Mobile Mechanic," but many of his customers claim he took their money and didn't do the work.

Jessica Michelle Short told Channel 6 Lee said he could fix her A/C for $50 or less. Short had him come out to look at the vehicle and paid exactly $50, but she told Channel 6 Lee left and never contacted her back. The receipt Lee gave Short said it was for "AC Diagnosis".

Kayja Williams paid Lee $210 and she told Channel 6 he eventually finished the job, but she also gave him $80 for parts that he did not spend and she said he never returned.

On the Bearded Wonder Mobile Mechanic Facebook page, there are seven one-star reviews entered in the last two weeks, many of which also claim Lee took money without finishing the job.

Some customers said they just want to warn others, but some are still wishing their money was returned.

"I would like my $80 back, but I don't see that happening," Kayja Williams said.

Channel 6 called and texted Lee on the phone number listed for his business multiple times Friday but did not hear back. It turns out, however, local customers are not the only ones that have accused Lee of theft.

Bell County records show Lee was convicted of "theft of property" twice. One offense was in March of 2017 and listed as "Theft of Property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000." Another offense in January of 2018 is listed as Theft of Property greater than $750 and less than $2,500." Records also indicate Lee was placed on probation.

