FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Texas Brotherhood Riders cycled to Fairfield to hold a ceremony in honor of State Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on Thanksgiving in 2017.

The cyclist group, made up of first responders, travels around the state to pay respects to emergency personnel who have died in the line of duty.

Rachel Cole, who works alongside the non-profit, said Allen's tragic death hit home for many riders.

"He was out serving the community on a holiday while most of us were home with our families," Cole said. "He was tragically killed on what should have been a routine stop, and that's the hard reality of being a first responder."

