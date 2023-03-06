Driver crashes into Czech Stop bakery in West, no injuries reported, fire department says

WEST, Texas — According to the West Fire Department, no injuries were reported following a car crash inside of the Czech Stop in West, Texas on Monday, March 6.
Photos taken from the scene of the crash show what looks to be a very damaged store.
The front windows on the left side of the entrance are completely destroyed as the car sits well within the walls of the store.
Thankfully, the West Fire Department says that the damage in the photos appears to be a lot worse than it actually is.
The West Fire Department adds that the Czech Stop will be back in business very soon.
