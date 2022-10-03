Dairy Queens in Texas offering 'Free Cone Day' for the first time in two years

It is the first time the annual tradition has returned in two years. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Participating Dairy Queen stores are offering a free small cone on Monday, March 21, to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

The restaurant is limiting the free cones to one per customer. The promotion goes all day, while supplies last. It may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

Only certain Texas Dairy Queen locations are offering the promotion, so be sure to check before you head out. The promotion does not apply to locations inside malls.