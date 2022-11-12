Dallas air show crash: 6 people confirmed dead, says county judge

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed on Sunday that six people died in the crash.

"Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased," he said on social media. "Please pray for their families and all involved."

According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident. Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased. Please pray for their families and all involved. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 13, 2022

Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, told ABC News she believes there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63. The Houston-based aircraft were not giving rides to paying customers at the time, she said.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Debris from the crash fell onto southbound Highway 67, sources told WFAA's Jason Whitely. Both southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy. 67 were shut down due to the crash, according to Dallas police.

#BREAKING: A mid-air collision has happened at the Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport (formerly Redbird).



A B-17 is involved. Other aircraft type uncertain.



Debris is on Hwy. 67. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 12, 2022

MORE:

Debris reportedly on Highway 67 in Oak Cliff from mid-air collision at the #WingsOverDallas event at Dallas Executive Airport. pic.twitter.com/M5etKQQhrJ — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 12, 2022

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

#BREAKING: New angle of the mid-air collision obtained by @WFAA shows B-17 and other aircraft flying formations at #WingsOverDallas at 1:21p today, when it was hit by a P-63 and fell to the ground over the airfield at Dallas Executive Airport (RBD). pic.twitter.com/6NAS93b3re — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 12, 2022

The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a tweet they would be launching a team to investigate the coalition, with the team expected to arrive Sunday.

The NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate Saturday’s mid-air collision between a Boeing B-17G and a Bell P-63F near Dallas, Texas. Member Michael Graham will serve as spokesperson on scene. Team expected to arrive tomorrow. Check Twitter @ntsb_newsroom for updates. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 13, 2022

Marvella Garcia, who was working with the show as a brand ambassador for Chevrolet, said she was speaking with someone conducting a survey when the crash happened, and the person she was speaking with said "wow, look at that explosion."

"I looked over and I said 'oh that's just part of the show,'" Garcia said. "There's a show within the show. The planes will cross over and then there's little explosions."

Garcia said she soon realized it was not part of the show. She said she has worked for several shows like this where it is normal to see re-enactments involving planes and explosions.

"Some people just thought it was a re-enactment," Garcia said about the crowd's reaction to the crash. "Whenever that happened, everyone was just kind of in shock like, is this really happening or is this just a re-enactment?"

Air show safety - particularly with older military aircraft - has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircrafts.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the following statement on Saturday:

"As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support."

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 12, 2022

Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation Chairman and former Republican State Rep. Jason Villalba said he was at the air show today.

"We left at 12:00 but George and I had planned to take a ride on the B-17," Villalba told WFAA. "We didn’t because it was sold out. Wow.“

The FAA released the following statement to WFAA:

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

The Commemorative Air Force/Wings Over Dallas sent WFAA this statement:

"This afternoon, two aircraft were involved in a mid-air collision at Dallas Executive Airport. The aircraft were a B-17 and P-63 Kingcobra, both out of Houston. Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident.The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities and the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident. Any available information will be posted to www.commemorativeairforce.org"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.