An AMBER Alert was issued for a Dallas teen. Now she faces a murder charge, police say

Dallas PD issued an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old that was later discontinued. Hours later, police said she in custody on a murder warrant.

DALLAS — The teen who was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued by the Dallas Police Department on Friday morning is now in custody on a murder warrant, officials said.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Dallas police issued the AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl, listing 21-year-old Yordy Martinez as the suspect in the alert. The alert was discontinued hours later by 3:33 a.m. Police told WFAA that the AMBER Alert was in the process of being issued but the girl was found safely before the alert was sent.

Dallas police told WFAA "no arrest or charge has been made in alleged kidnapping at this time" when reached about the AMBER Alert discontinuation.

Just after noon Friday, Garland police told WFAA that both the teen girl and Martinez were identified as two persons of interest in the murder of a man found dead in Garland on Tuesday. During their investigation, the girl became the subject of the AMBER Alert, Garland police said. She was located by law enforcement and in custody, police said.

WFAA is not yet naming the girl because the details of what prompted the AMBER Alert aren't fully clear.

The murder warrants were issued in connection to the death of Arturo Pena. Pena was a Mesquite man reported missing by Dallas police on Aug. 27 and found dead with a gunshot wound by officers on Aug. 29 in Audubon Park.

According to Garland police, Martinez is still at large. Martinez was described in the AMBER Alert as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez or with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at (972)485-4840.