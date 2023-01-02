Dallas Animal Services officers brave ice to rescue freezing pups

“Dogs are being left outside, no shelter, that sort of stuff,” officer Andrew Sanchez told WFAA.

DALLAS — Even in the worst weather, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) officers have to hit the road.

“Dogs are being left outside, no shelter, that sort of stuff,” officer Andrew Sanchez told WFAA.

On Wednesday, WFAA joined Sanchez and field manager Sandy Castillo as they tended to lack-of-care calls. This week alone DAS has responded to 206 alone.

Obviously, not every call officers respond to turns out to be a criminal issue.

“She was out for a few minutes to use the potty, and someone saw that and called it in,” Sanchez said of the first dog he checked on.

But in this weather, every call is complicated.

The DAS truck got stuck in ice quickly. Sanchez and Castillo came prepared, though.

They use cat litter as traction under the tires to get the vehicle going again.

In addition to this week’s lack of care calls, DAS issued 52 violations and impounded five animals.

“There was a dog in the backyard with no proper shelter,” Sanchez said, referring to a dog taken Tuesday.

“No water. I mean, frozen but it’s not drinkable.”

Sanchez said his team will always come to work, rain or shine.