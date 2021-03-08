Dallas County commissioner booted out of meeting after refusing to wear face mask

J.J. Koch cited Abbott's order, but it says that individuals are encouraged to wear face coverings when in areas of high transmission

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch was escorted out of the commissioner's meeting Tuesday after refusing to wear a face mask.

Following the opening prayer, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins advised the courtroom that he required face masks in the courtroom.

On Friday, Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore ordered that anyone entering a Dallas County courthouse must wear a mask.

Koch, who serves District 2, said that Jenkins was going against Gov. Greg Abbott's latest order.

However, Moore's order cites as its authority, a Texas Supreme Court order "that confirms the judiciary's authority to take reasonable actions to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19."

Abbott's order also says that individuals are encouraged to wear face coverings when in areas of high transmission when social distancing isn't possible. Dallas County is considered a high transmission area, as are all North Texas counties.

Jenkins also said that he would enforce it, after speaking with UT Southwestern on the evolving situation with the COVID delta variant.

"Certainly don't want to exclude any court members from our session, but we have a court member, staff member who feels strongly that they just should not wear a mask," Jenkins said. "We have a virtual option for them. We will ask them to use that virtual option."

The bailiff then escorted Koch as he gathered his items and left the courtroom.

Jenkins also said that the county should return to red on their color advisory chart.

Moore's order requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, which houses the county's civil courts; the Frank Crowley Courthouse, which houses its criminal courts; and the Henry Wade Building, which houses its juvenile courts.

Her order also cited an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office upholding broad judicial authority to control orderly court proceedings.