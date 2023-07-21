Dallas couple says they weren't eligible for reward despite turning in fugitive, so local business owners paid them out of pocket

"I knew if it was him, he needed to get off the streets," Kenyatta Jordan told WFAA.

DALLAS — The suspect wanted in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl that triggered a June AMBER Alert was arrested earlier this month.

Leonard Lamar Neal is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the young girl. Police say Neal also abducted her brother.

Neal was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List before he was arrested.

Briana and Kenyatta Jordan told WFAA they spotted Neal getting on a DART bus and immediately called 911.

"I knew if it was him, he needed to get off the streets," Kenyatta Jordan said.

The bus, the couple said, drove away, so they followed until police could catch up and take Neal into custody.

"It was honestly something out of a movie," Briana Jordan told WFAA.

The Jordans said they didn't know there was a reward for information leading to Neal’s arrest. But when friends told them, the parents of six, gearing up for an expensive school year, got excited.

"When we found out there was gonna be a reward, I thought, 'We’ll get the kids' school stuff!'" Briana Jordan said.

"Every dime I get goes towards my babies. Every dime," Kenyatta Jordan added.

But the couple told WFAA Crimestoppers told them they weren't eligible for any of the money because they called 911 first instead of the Crimestoppers hotline.

"If I knew about calling Crimestoppers, I still would’ve called 911 first!" Kenyatta said.

Word of the Jordans' story spread quickly, and soon reached a handful of small business owners who wanted to help.

The owners of Riddell Plumbing, Complete Fire Protection and CC Carpet, plus organizers with non-profit Texas First Responders, pooled together their money and sent the Jordans a $5,000 check.

"These people were heroes," Scott Riddell of Riddell Plumbing said. "A lot of people just stick their head in the sand and ignore things, and what they did was a great deed."

"Somebody has to step up to take care of this family," Cameron Morrison with Complete Fire Protection added.

The gesture brought the Jordans to tears.

"Because [the business owners] had no obligation, whatsoever. They weren’t the ones that said 'We’ll pay you,'" Briana Jordan said.

"I appreciate everything. I appreciate them," Kenyatta Jordan added.