Dallas man who sold meth across state lines and threatened to have white supremacist group kill roommate sentenced to federal prison

Collin Garrett Hayden also sold cocaine at the strip clubs where he performed, according to a news reelase from the Department of Justice.

A Dallas man who was being investigated for selling methamphetamine and later threatened to use his ties to a white supremacist group to get his roommate killed was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison Thursday, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Thursday.

A federal jury found Collin Garrett Hayden, 28, guilty of obstruction of justice on March 6. Hayden also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in jail before he started trial. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 19, 2017.

Hayden also sold cocaine at the strip clubs where he performed, according to a Thursday news release from the Department of Justice. Law enforcement officers targeted Hayden after they caught him and his roommate on an undercover recording offering to sell methamphetamine. They later found out about Hayden's cocaine dealing and also learned he sold methamphetamine to a buyer in Shreveport, La.

According to the news release, when Hayden found out about his federal charges, he threatened to kill his roommate by using his connections with a white supremacist group.