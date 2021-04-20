Dallas police searching for critically missing 74-year-old woman

Police believe she may be a danger to herself and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 or the department at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a 74-year-old woman has gone missing and are asking for the public's help in the search.

Julia Conley Blackburn was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Whitedove Drive driving a gray, 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate KWD8436.

She was wearing a black bonnet, black sweat jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with white bottom trim, according to police.

Blackburn is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair, officials said.