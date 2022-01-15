Dallas, Fort Worth police step up patrols at synagogues during hostage situation in Colleyville

In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson said the Dallas Police Department was "deploying additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites" on Saturday.

DALLAS — Both Dallas and Fort Worth police were stepping up their patrols at city synagogues on Saturday in the wake of the hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville.

Rockwall police were also in contact with members of the city's Jewish community "to reassure them and address any concerns," Chief Max Geron tweeted, saying there were no known threats there.

And local agencies weren't the only ones taking precaution.

In Los Angeles, police said they were "closely following a hostage situation" in Colleyville and that they were working with federal authorities to increase patrols around synagogues.

In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson said the Dallas Police Department was "deploying additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites" on Saturday.

"Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our local, state, and federal partners to monitor any concerns or threats based on the situation in Colleyville," Johnson tweeted.

As a precaution, @DallasPD is deploying additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites. Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our local, state, and federal partners to monitor any concerns or threats based on the situation in Colleyville. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 15, 2022

In Fort Worth, police Chief Neil Noakes they were doing the same, in addition to finding out "firsthand how we can best support" the Jewish community.

Thank you for asking, @HarrisonMantas. @fortworthpd has increased patrols around synagogues & other relevant locations. We’ve also been in contact w/ members of the Jewish community to find out firsthand how we can best support them, in addition to the prayers they requested. — Chief Neil Noakes (@fwpdchiefnoakes) January 16, 2022

We’re closely following a hostage situation that is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX. We’re working with our federal partners, increasing patrols around synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting community outreach to ensure the safety of Angelenos. https://t.co/ASQ9hRChVH — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 15, 2022

The hostage situation sent ripples across the country on Saturday, as it lasted from the late morning, through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said he had been monitoring the situation, tweeted just after 9:30 p.m. that all the hostages were "out alive and safe." Colleyville police later tweeted all hostages were safe.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said President Biden had been "briefed about the developing hostage situation" at Congregation Beth Israel and he would "continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops."

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, remained on the scene at the Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121.

The call to Colleyville police came at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday. FBI officers had taken the lead of the investigation and its operations.

Citing sources familiar with the ongoing situation, both ABC News and the Associated Press have reported that the individual who is holding the hostages was armed. They also reported that at least four hostages were believed to be inside of the synagogue, and that the synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among those being held hostage.

North Texas congressman Marc Veasey spoke to WFAA about the potential for federal or local law enforcement assistance regarding security at other synagogues and Jewish organizations.

"I think that’s interesting to see how they decide how they’re going to take a look at [security]. I’m going to ask for a briefing from my local FBI liaison to see how they’re going to approach this. I do think that it needs to be looked at closely. I know that lots of Jewish organizations and synagogues have had to unfortunately take a closer look at security," Veasey said.