Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph questioned by police about a murder outside a Greenville Avenue bar

The incident involved a shooting outside a bar that killed Cameron Ray, 20, on March 18, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has talked to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about an investigation into a murder that took place in March outside a bar on Greenville Avenue.

Joseph was seen leaving his attorney's office, where he talked to detectives, just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. WFAA was there to ask him about what happened, but he remained silent and left in a vehicle.

The 22-year-old was questioned about an incident that happened around 2 a.m. on March 18, 2022, outside OT Tavern Bar and Grill in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue, according to police.

In a news release on March 19, police said they responded to a shooting in the area and found the victim, 20-year-old Cameron Ray, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Ray was shot after some sort of fight. Further details, such as possible suspects or what led to the fight, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Surveillance video from the police department showed a fight between two groups of men around 1:45 a.m. on March 18. According to police, shortly after the fight, someone from one of the groups drove by in a black SUV and fired shots at the other group.

Police sources told WFAA that investigators wanted talk to Joseph about the incident because he was in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the shooting. But the Dallas Police Department has not specified Joseph's possible involvement.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, told WFAA that the 22-year-old was in the vehicle but was not the shooter.

"Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologies to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident," Sorrels said.

JUST IN: @dallascowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is silent as he leaves his attorney’s office in Dallas.



He’s been here the last few hours being questioned by @DallasPD in connection to Cameron Ray’s murder last month.



Ray, 20, was shot in Lower Greenville after an altercation.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/XLUQrnirUu — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 15, 2022

Ray's stepmother Krista Wigfall told WFAA Friday that she was shocked to learn that Joseph was allegedly in the SUV.

"We thought that was kind of like, wow. Why? What in the world could be that important to mess up your career like that?" Wigfall said.

"Cam is gone. Everyone is telling us that--but him being gone and not knowing why is just devastating. He has to know something. He has to know something."

Joseph, a second-year cornerback for the Cowboys, was drafted 44th overall by Dallas in 2021 out of Kentucky.

He played in 10 games for the Cowboys during the 2021 season and started in two of them. He had 16 combined tackles.

Joseph has also released rap songs under the name YKDV Bossman Fat, which is also his handle on Twitter and Instagram.

According to police sources, after the surveillance videos were released, people recognized one of the men who was wearing a necklace with "YKDV" on it.

In a statement, the Cowboys said: "The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

The NFL also commented, saying, "The matter is under review of the league's personal conduct policy."

Anyone who may have information on the shooting incident is urged to call police at 214-671-4236.