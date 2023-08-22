Accused Dallas Love Field shooting suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity, court says

Portia Odufuwa was indicted in the case in October 2022, but this month, on Aug. 14, a judge found her not guilty by reason of insanity, court officials said.

DALLAS — The woman indicted in a shooting at Dallas Love Field airport last year has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, court officials confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

Portia Odufuwa was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant for allegedly shooting toward a police officer on July 26, 2022.

The incident happened in the baggage check-in area of Love Field and sent the Dallas airport into chaos, ultimately forcing officials to evacuate the entire airport and impacting flights for more than 30,000 passengers.

Odufuwa was indicted in the case in October 2022, but this month, on Aug. 14, Dallas County Judge Stephanie Huff found Odufuwa not guilty by reason of insanity, court officials said.

More information about Odufuwa's case, and what happens next for her, was not immediately available.

No victims were injured in the shooting, but Odufuwa was shot in the leg by an officer.

Police released video of the shooting, shortly after it happened, and the footage showed a woman in a hoodie and a mask walk to an area near the Southwest ticket counter.

Several dozen people were standing in the area with their suitcases at ticket kiosks. The area is adjacent to the security checkpoint at Love Field.

The video highlighted the suspect - identified by police as Portia Odufuwa - and a Dallas police officer.

The suspect then raised a gun into the air and fired three shots in the air, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The travelers in the area scattered and took cover; the officer took a position behind a ticket kiosk.

The suspect then pointed toward the officer; police said in an affidavit that she fired toward the officer, according to evidence of rounds collected at the scene.

The officer returned fire and the suspect went down and began to crawl, before coming to a stop.

The suspect was shot in an area between two ticket counters; a Southwest employee to the suspect's left can be seen running away behind the counter.

At least one traveler could be seen huddling behind a kiosk between the officer and the suspect.

The suspect appeared to keep moving her legs on the ground but she was staying in the same area. Other travelers in the area continued to retreat and try to take cover.

A second officer then approached where the first officer was standing, both of them pointing their weapons at the suspect. More officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 14 seconds elapsed from the time the suspect raised her arm in the air to the time the officer returned fire and put her down, shooting her in the lower part of her body.

An affidavit shed more light on the incident, saying Odufuwa threatened to blow up the airport before firing two shots into the ceiling. Police also later found a round "with a trajectory that was located in the kiosk near where" the officer was taking cover, "confirming that she was shooting at the officer during the encounter," the affidavit said.