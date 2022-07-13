The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week.

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management.

Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week.

The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as well as daily tours, overnight stays, and the ranch's gift shop and public events," the release said.

The ranch is located off Parker and North Murphy roads in Parker, east of Plano.

The property came to fame when "Dallas" debuted on CBS in 1978. The series concluded its run in 1991. But "Dallas" stayed popular in syndication and Southfork had become a tourist destination, despite the fact that the ranch's original owners initially still lived on the property.

Southfork's owners opened the property as an event center in 1985, featuring a 63,000-square-foot conference and event center. A rodeo arena was also constructed on the Southfork grounds.

More recently, the Third Monday Trade Days moved to the Southfork Ranch location after a long run in McKinney.