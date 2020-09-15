You can run the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot from your neighborhood this year

There will be health and safety protocols for the in-person race, including a face mask requirement for people older than 2.

The 53rd annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot will be held in-person as well as virtually, meaning you can run the race from your own neighborhood, race organizers said Tuesday.

The Thanksgiving day race is implementing changes aimed to protect runners who still wish to meet up in Downtown Dallas for the tradition.

Registration is now open for the 8-mile or 5K run on Nov. 26.

There will be health and safety protocols for the in-person race, including a face mask requirement for people over 2 years old. Face masks must be worn in the corrals before the start of the race. Social distancing markers will be placed in the staging areas.

Face masks or coverings can be removed once participants have passed the start line and can distance themselves from others.

Participants will be asked to self-screen for health and close contact protocols prior to Nov. 26. Staff and volunteers will be temperature checked and health screened before beginning their work on race day.

The race will be limited capacity with only 10,000 registered participants allowed for the in-person Turkey Trot. There will be three start times to choose from. No registrations will be allowed on race day.

Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the course.

For people running at home, T-shirts and participant gifts will be mailed.