Darknet | Man arrested for criminal solicitation for murder for hire plot

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — HSI received information in November 2019 that between March 1 and April 17, 2016, a person, later identified as Joe Meadors, conspired with an unknown subject to commit the murder of two victims. Subsequent investigation revealed the darknet marketplace operated as a fraudulent platform that offers various violent services such as murder, kidnap and assault for payment in crypto-currency.

Chat communications between Meadors and the website reflected that Meadors provided the website with digital currency exchange for the subject transaction.

Meadors was indicted on Feb. 4 by the McLennan County District Attorney's Office for violation of Texas Penal Code Sec 15.03 Criminal Solicitation for murder for hire. On February 8, Meadors was arrested by HSI Austin and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

This is an ongoing joint operation between HSI Austin, HSI Task Force Officers with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, and the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force.

“This case is a tremendous example of our agencies’ collaborative commitment to ensuring public safety and validation that nothing is beyond the reach of the law,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee, HSI San Antonio, said. “HSI will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to combat threats, no matter where it begins and ends.”

Sheriff Parnell McNamara stated, “I’m very proud of the joint effort between all agencies involved in the investigation of this case, and in bringing Meador into custody.”