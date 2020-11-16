Dave Chappelle announces 3 shows at Houston's House of Blues this week

Each ticket holder will take a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entering the venue.

HOUSTON — Dave Chapelle announced a three-night stint in Houston this weekend. Tickets go on sale Monday at 5 p.m.

The shows will be this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the House of Blues downtown.

Tickets must be purchased in groups of four and you have to be 18 or over to enter. Masks will be required at all times while inside the venue.

Also, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entering the venue. Those with negative test results will be allowed to enter.