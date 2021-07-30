Bars and restaurants in DC to require guests to show proof of vaccination

Several restaurants and bars have announced their vaccination policy ahead of the new mask mandate in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Ahead of the mandate in the District to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, some businesses are already implementing their own policies, including proof of vaccination.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the mandate will apply to everyone over the age of two starting on Saturday. The decision comes as daily cases of COVID-19 have increased fivefold over the month of July, primarily among young people between the ages of 20 and 34, according to D.C. Department of Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt.

Several businesses including bars and restaurants in the city have announced taking an additional step. The owner of popular gay bars Trade and Number Nine in the 14th Street and Logan Circle area posted on Facebook that the businesses will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours and a photo ID to visit.

The physical vaccination card, a copy of the vaccination card, a photo of the vaccination card or some other digital copy are all acceptable forms of proof, the businesses said.

The changes will take effect on Saturday.

Effective Saturday, July 31 - Number Nine guests and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and provide proof of vaccination for entry.



The CDC has determined that DC now has a “substantial transmission rate” of COVID-19 and is recommending indoor mask usage. — Number Nine (@NumberNineDC) July 29, 2021

"We appreciate your patience with these additional steps as we continue to look for the best ways to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy," the Facebook post read.

Pitchers DC in Adams Morgan posted a similar message on its Facebook page by saying, "We will require proof of a covid vaccination until further notice at Pitchers/ALOHO and masks per the Mayor. We take guidelines and the health of our patrons and staff very seriously. We will accept a picture or hard copy of your Covid vaccination card. No exceptions, no arguing, no talking to the manager."

We will require proof of Covid vaxx until further notice at Pitchers/ALOHO & masks per the Mayor. We take guidelines & health of our patrons and staff very seriously. We'll accept picture or hard copy of your Covid vaxx card. No exceptions, no arguing, no talking to the manager. pic.twitter.com/jCteL1SWFb — PitchersDC (@PitchersDC) July 30, 2021

Restaurateur Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group also announced that his restaurants including Anchovy Social and Maialino Mare in D.C. will require guests to show proof they are fully vaccinated starting on September 7th. His staff is also required to be fully vaccinated as well.

The time will allow people to get vaccinated before the policy is implemented.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our team members, our guests, and each and every member of our community," USHG said on its website. "To keep all of us safe, we have implemented new health and safety protocols that go above and beyond our already strict standards."

About 51.7% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated, however, vaccine coverage is higher in wards 3, 4 and 6 and at its lowest in wards 7 and 8, according to CDC data. The disparities are present largely with young people between ages 12 to 15 in the District.

If you need a copy of your vaccination card, click on this link.

Outside of D.C., Pho Banh Mi & Grill on Chain Bridge Road in Northern Virginia recently started requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to order or eat inside.

"We needed to do something new, something bold, to make sure people know the vaccine works," owner Francis Do told WUSA9/

Do said he carefully watched the numbers on vaccinations and coronavirus cases in recent weeks before deciding to require vaccine proof.

"I saw the president say not enough people are vaccinated," he said. "We need to trust the doctors and the science."

DC Bars/Restaurants requiring proof of vaccination (this will continue to be updated)