According to police, the body has not been identified yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department announced that an unidentified dead body was found in Mexia on Wednesday, May 3.

According to police, officers responded to a the report of a dead body found at a business located at 701 East Milam St.

Police say the person has not been identified yet and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

There is currently no more information available.

6 News will update with the latest