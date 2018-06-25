Michelle Ann Leslie is a member of Central Texas Lost and Found Pets, a community organization that helps local animals. When she got a call that dogs had been dumped along 16th street near the Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, she had to see it for herself.

“It's indescribable. I dropped to my knees puking," Leslie said. "The smell is atrocious. These dogs were left here rotting."

Leslie said her organization found between 17 and 19 animals dumped in total. Most were dogs, but there was also what appeared to be a goat and a calf. Some of the animals were already badly decomposed in trash bags. Other dogs, however, were mostly intact. Leslie said the animals were first reported Saturday before noon. When Channel 6 arrived on the scene Sunday, Leslie showed our reporter the many bodies.

One member of the group brought a scanner to see if any of the dogs had been chipped. He checked all of the remains he could find. It turned out, there was a large pit bull dumped in the Rosemound Cemetery that did have a chip.

Members of the organization said they were able to contact the owner. Later that afternoon, three men drove in with a truck and loaded the pit bull into the back. Our reporter was present but they refused to answer any questions. The men told the reporter he needed to leave, but the cemetery was a public place.

Members of Central Texas Lost and Found Pets told Channel 6 the Waco Police Department had been to the scene Saturday and Sunday, but also said that Waco’s animal control service did not work weekends, which was the reason the animals were still there.

Channel 6 reached out to the Waco Police Department to see if they could confirm the identity of the pit bull's owner and if a case had been opened. Channel 6 did not hear back from Waco PD Sunday.

