Texas DPS Trooper Ryan Howard confirms at least one person is dead after the early Monday morning crash.

LORENA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating at least one traffic fatality near mile marker 323 on I-35 in Lorena Monday morning.

Texas DPS Trooper Sgt. Ryan Howard confirms at least one person is dead as a result of the incident.

Lorena Fire is on the scene and advises drivers to use caution or avoid the area altogether if possible.