Deadly early morning car crash kills one man in Cameron

A 2013 Dodge Avenger passenger car, driven by Danny Alexander Perez, 21, of Rosebud, was traveling north on US 77 when the crash happened.

CAMERON, Texas — Milam County Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle deadly crash north of The City of Cameron at about 4:34 a.m. Friday.

A 2013 Dodge Avenger passenger car, driven by Danny Alexander Perez, 21, of Rosebud, was traveling north on US 77. Perez failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway on the east side of US 77, according to Texas DPS Sergent Bryan Washko.

The vehicle struck a private driveway and vaulted. It rolled over multiple times and ejected Perez. The investigation found that Perez was not wearing his safety belt, Washko said.

Perez was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott. The crash is still under investigation.