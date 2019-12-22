TEMPLE, Texas — Michael Dean was shot and killed by a Temple police officer on Dec. 2. On Saturday, nearly three weeks later, Dean was laid to rest in Temple. The family still has no idea why he was shot, or what events led up to his death.

The Dean family met with friends and relatives to celebrate Micheal Dean’s life at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ Saturday afternoon. The singing and mourning went hand in hand during the service, and several family members made short statements about Dean’s life.

“He was a very caring person. A very thoughtful person. He always tried to make people laugh and make people feel good. Anytime anything good would happen he’s always say ‘praise God, praise God.’ It made you laugh. It made you feel good to hear.” Brandon Jenkins said. “I don’t think there was ever a time we got off the phone and he didn’t say ‘I love you.’”

“If you knew him, you met him, he was a good kid,” Father Moses Dean Jr. said. “If you met him. He made you laugh. I appreciate everyone coming out here and praying for me and my family.”

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt also spoke at the funeral and urged the congregation to take action for Dean.

“Mike was a kingdom child, he was the shepherd if these three beautiful little girls,”Merritt said. “We as a kingdom have a responsibility to stop people, to stop the wolves, from taking by force men like Michael. This is a kingdom responsibility, and the onus is on you all.”

Family members would later hold a vigil for Micheal Dean outside Temple City Hall. Dean’s sister, LaTasha Jenkins, told 6 News the family cannot mourn correctly until they know the truth.

“We can’t even mourn properly. We know there is a whole new chapter to this mourning process once we find out the facts and see what really took place,” Jenkins said.

6 News has received several statements from the city of Temple, but nearly no information on how or why Dean was shot. The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the case.