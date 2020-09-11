Death investigation in Riesel after body found

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office released few details after a body was found Monday morning in Riesel.

RIESEL, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a male was found Monday morning.

The body was found a little before 8 a.m. off Farm-to-Market Road 1860 near the Lions Club, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said. Krumow said the McLennan County Sheriff's Office was leading the investigation. He said the Texas Rangers were also involved.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease asked 6 News not to release the victim's age before family could be identified.

Kilcrease did not confirm whether or not foul play was suspected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.