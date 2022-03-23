Debbie Nash-King to be sworn in as Killeen's new mayor

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in the foyer at City Hall, located at 101. N. College Street.

KILLEEN, Texas — Debbie Nash-King will be sworn in as the fill-in mayor of the City of Killeen on Friday, March 25, according a news release.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in the foyer at City Hall, located at 101. N. College Street.

Nash-King will replace Jose Segarra, who resigned from his role as mayor in order to seek election as a councilmember, as stipulated in the City Charter.

Segarra had been mayor of Killeen for six years before news of his resignation.

Nash-King will serve as mayor until the May 7 election. She will officially be running for mayor in May, according to reports.