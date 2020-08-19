Del Valle resident scratches off a million-dollar prize

The unidentified individual earned $1 million off a MONOPOLY 200X scratch ticket game.

A Del Valle resident just got $1 million richer.

On Wednesday, Texas Lottery announced that someone had scratched off the top prize on the MONOPOLY 200X scratch ticket game.

The winning scratch marked the second of four top prizes worth $1 million that can be claimed with this game. MONOPOLY 200X offers more than $129.6 million in total winnings. The overall odds of winning any prize with it are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.

Of course, the resident elected to remain anonymous, but we can tell you that the winning ticket was sold at the Quick C-Store #2 located at 9618 Menchaca Road.

Since selling its first ticket in 1992, the Texas Lottery has created more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $65 billion in prizes to lottery players. The Texas Lottery has also donated $25.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in the state, and contributed more than $140 million to programs supporting veterans.