Delta-8 temporarily legal in Texas again

In Texas, Delta-8 products will remain on the shelves after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing the cannabis extract.

WACO, Texas — The popular cannabis extract Delta-8, which was recently and suddenly outlawed in Texas, is legal again, for now.

In October, the state listed Delta-8 as an illegal drug and it took people in the industry by surprise.

"A lot of stores stopped selling for this whole two and a half to three weeks that we had in limbo here. A lot of people were really worried," Katie Ellis the general manager Glass Phoenix In Woodway said CBD stores across the state began selling it under the assumption that a federal farm bill in 2018 had legalized it.

"There's a lot of people that we see for Fibromyalgia , MS, and cancer. There's one lady that's has tremors. She has shakes like all over her body. She can't even walk out the door and it's the only thing that seems to help her," Ellis said.

Clifton Trimble the owner of both Glass Phoenix locations in Woodway and Waco said Delta-8 makes up about 50% their sales. Trimble said the products come in different forms, like gummies and carts. It can be used for pain relief, as a sleep aid, or for recreation.

"It's definitely something that's part for our every day but it's more than that. We're enjoying having people come in and tell us their life stories and how this is affecting them in positive ways and I know that's something I like in my every day so I'd hate to give that up," Trimble said.

Both Trimble and Ellis said they expect this to be a lengthy battle with the hope that it ends in their favor. Although they're thankful for this change -- their fight to keep delta-8 on store shelves is far from over.