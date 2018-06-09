If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Both directions of a major highway connecting California and Oregon were closed and evacuations were ordered Wednesday when a fast-moving wildfire swept through a wilderness area.

The blaze in Shasta County was reported during the afternoon and within hours had charred nearly 8 square miles (about 21 square kilometers) of brush and timber in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The fire was human-caused, fire officials said. However, they didn't indicate whether it was arson or an accident.

The fire shut down miles of Interstate 5 and there was no immediate word on when it would reopen. The blaze also delayed Amtrak's Coast Starlight service between Sacramento and Oregon.

🔥DELTA FIRE UPDATE🔥



⚠️Interstate 5 will remain closed through the night due to fire activity⚠️



USFS has updated information as of 10pm. Please see their link below for all the details.



Current Situation... https://t.co/sCT3B0HU8G — CHP Redding (@CHPRedding) September 6, 2018

Footage posted by KRCR-TV of Redding showed roaring flames and plumes of dark smoke as some trucks and cars were left abandoned on the side of Interstate 5.

Several trucks were burned and would have to be removed before the road could reopen.

In a video, a passenger in a vehicle on the freeway screams: "Oh my God, I want to go!" as trees catch fire and flames race up a hillside next to the road.

The key interstate was closed from 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Redding to an area just south of Mount Shasta. The Delta Fire was not immediately burning near large towns but was threatening a number of structures in an area of campgrounds, recreational residences and cabins, forest spokeswoman Kerry Greene said.

It comes just weeks after a devastating fire destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and killed eight people in the same area. That blaze, the Carr Fire, was declared contained just last week.

Here is a map showing the approximate location of the #DeltaFire using the MODIS Active Fire Mapping Program. For more info about this program, please visit: https://t.co/1NZNTr23JD Also shown are the perimeters of the #HirzFire (yellow boundary) and the #CarrFire (gray boundary) pic.twitter.com/K0j1l6UUv4 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 6, 2018

Meanwhile, a forest fire in California's eastern Sierra Nevada continued to grow and impacts on travel were increasing, officials said.

State Route 108 was closed from the Alpine-Mono county line to U.S. 395, which was already shut down in the mountainous region about 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of Sacramento, the California Department of Transportation said.

The U.S. 395 closure extended from the town of Bridgeport to just south of the community of Walker, Caltrans said.

The Boot Fire began Tuesday in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Evacuation orders remained in place for the Bootleg, Chris Flat and Sonora Bridge campgrounds. Unspecified structures were threatened in the Burchum Flats area east of Walker Canyon.

CAL FIRE is assisting the Shasta-Trinity National Forest with a wildfire at I-5 and Delta School Road, 2 miles northwest of Lakehead (Shasta County). #DeltaFire https://t.co/sIaNqwaYuh pic.twitter.com/loHrHuuUX7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2018

Southbound I-5 truck traffic with permit loads need to exit in Mount Shasta. Mott Road undercrossing has height restrictions. #DeltaFire — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 5, 2018

The #DeltaFire is burning near #Interstate5 near the Vollmers Exit north of #Lakehead. Please be advised of increased fire traffic if you're traveling through the area and avoid the area if possible. Follow @CaltransD2 for information on I-5. https://t.co/wDIwBFJ3WO pic.twitter.com/1N0rQcQ9Eo — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 5, 2018

Nighttime view of the #Deltafire from Lakehead. Interstate 5 is closed from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to 3.6 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hjr0vx3eRT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 6, 2018

